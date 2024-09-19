BJP Hails 'One Nation, One Election' as Key to Political Stability and Federalism

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, asserting that it would strengthen nation-building and federalism. Speaking to ANI, Kesavan emphasized that the decision aligns with the original spirit of the Constitution as envisioned by Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar and other founding architects.

Kesavan highlighted that simultaneous polls were anticipated by the Constitution's framers. 'Simultaneous polls were always considered the norm,' he stated. He pointed to the disruption caused by Indira Gandhi's Congress, which he accused of toppling democratically elected governments 39 times between 1952 and 1967, thus breaking the cycle of synchronized elections.

Kesavan argued that the 'One Nation, One Election' reform is progressive, receiving praise from over 32 parties, including several in opposition. He cited benefits such as political stability, efficient use of public funds, increased voter participation, and reduced corruption. The Cabinet's approval of the proposal includes simultaneous Lok Sabha, assembly, urban body, and panchayat elections within a 100-day span, as recommended by a committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

