Kerala Police Officer M R Ajithkumar's Controversial Meeting with RSS Leaders Sparks Political Unrest

Controversy continues to surround senior Kerala police officer M R Ajithkumar following his 2023 meeting with two RSS leaders. The Communist Party of India (CPI), a key partner in Kerala's ruling LDF coalition, expressed its discontent on Thursday over Ajithkumar's continuance as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for law and order.

In a strongly-worded article published in Janayugam, CPI leader K Prakash Babu argued that, whether the meeting was official or personal, Ajithkumar bore the responsibility to clarify the nature of the encounter. Babu stressed the necessity for such matters to be formally communicated to the police chief or the home department.

Babu further insisted that, should Ajithkumar refuse to clarify, he must be removed from his position. He added that an officer failing to comprehend the pro-people stance of a people's government risks leading it into crisis. The CPI article criticized deviations from the policies of the Left Democratic Front, calling for the reassignment of such officers to less public-facing roles. The government has since launched a comprehensive investigation into Ajithkumar's conduct.

