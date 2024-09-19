Modi Champions Youth Empowerment in J&K, Slams Opposition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the re-emerging democratic confidence among Jammu and Kashmir youth during an election rally. He promised the restoration of statehood and emphasized BJP's role in youth employment and skill development. Modi criticized opposition parties for hindering democratic processes and fostering family rule.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized during an election rally that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are rediscovering their confidence in democracy, viewing their vote as a powerful agent for change.
Speaking at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in support of BJP candidates, Modi reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. He also promised significant strides in employment and skill development for the youth under his government.
Modi sharply criticized the Congress, National Conference, and PDP, accusing them of stifling democratic processes and maintaining entrenched family rule, which had eroded young people's faith in democracy. He pointed out the improved political climate over the past five years as a testament to ongoing democratic empowerment.
