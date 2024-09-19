Union Minister Alleges 'Undeclared Emergency' in Karnataka Amid Political Tensions

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje claimed on Thursday that there appears to be an 'undeclared emergency' in Karnataka, as she criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government's actions. She likened Siddaramaiah to Hitler in her condemnation of FIRs lodged against her and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka.

Karandlaje asserted that neither she nor her party colleagues would be intimidated by these cases, and vowed to continue opposing the government's alleged 'appeasement politics.' FIRs have been registered against both Karandlaje and Ashoka, accusing them of disseminating 'false information' related to recent violence in Nagamangala town in Mandya district.

The Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment highlighted that several BJP legislators, including Harish Poonja and Basangouda Patil Yatnal, also face FIRs. She questioned why no action had been taken against Congress leaders in various controversial incidents, accusing the Siddaramaiah administration of undermining democracy and targeting Hindu and BJP activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)