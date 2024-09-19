Left Menu

Union Minister Alleges 'Undeclared Emergency' in Karnataka Amid Political Tensions

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje accused Karnataka's Congress government of suppressing opposition through FIRs, likening Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Hitler. She and other BJP leaders face cases for allegedly sharing false information about violence in Nagamangala. Karandlaje vowed continuous resistance against the government's alleged appeasement politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:42 IST
Union Minister Alleges 'Undeclared Emergency' in Karnataka Amid Political Tensions
Shobha Karandlaje
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje claimed on Thursday that there appears to be an 'undeclared emergency' in Karnataka, as she criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government's actions. She likened Siddaramaiah to Hitler in her condemnation of FIRs lodged against her and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka.

Karandlaje asserted that neither she nor her party colleagues would be intimidated by these cases, and vowed to continue opposing the government's alleged 'appeasement politics.' FIRs have been registered against both Karandlaje and Ashoka, accusing them of disseminating 'false information' related to recent violence in Nagamangala town in Mandya district.

The Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment highlighted that several BJP legislators, including Harish Poonja and Basangouda Patil Yatnal, also face FIRs. She questioned why no action had been taken against Congress leaders in various controversial incidents, accusing the Siddaramaiah administration of undermining democracy and targeting Hindu and BJP activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024