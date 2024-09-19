Congress Leaders Protest in Nagpur Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

Local Congress leaders staged a protest in Nagpur on Thursday, demanding the ouster of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP MP Anil Bonde for their controversial remarks against Rahul Gandhi.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde stated on Tuesday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'tongue should be singed' over his comments on reservations, calling them 'dangerous' and offensive to the 'bahujan' communities. A case was registered against Bonde in Maharashtra's Amravati on Wednesday, but he remained defiant, insisting that an FIR should be filed against Gandhi for his remarks.

Previously, Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad announced a reward for anyone who cuts off Gandhi's tongue due to his reservation comments. On Thursday, Nagpur Congress leaders, led by local party chief Vikas Thakre, staged a protest demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologize for the remarks made by the ruling alliance members.

(With inputs from agencies.)