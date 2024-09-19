Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress and NC for Alleged Pakistan Agenda in J&K Polls

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticized the National Conference and Congress for allegedly promoting a Pakistan agenda in the J&K assembly elections. He demanded explanations from their leaders regarding alleged ties with Pakistan's ISI. Former JK CM Omar Abdullah responded, advising Pakistan to refrain from interfering in India's electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:01 IST
BJP Criticizes Congress and NC for Alleged Pakistan Agenda in J&K Polls
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday launched a strong criticism against the National Conference (NC) and the Congress, accusing them of promoting Pakistan's agenda during the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Chugh, who also oversees J-K elections, pointed to a statement by Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif as evidence of these allegations.

Chugh stated, "Asif's statement has exposed the NC and Congress for pushing Pakistan's agenda." He accused NC's Abdullah family and Congress's Gandhi family of taking directions from Pakistan to disrupt the region. Chugh demanded explanations from both families regarding their alleged ties with Pakistan's ISI, describing their alliance as anti-national.

He further alleged that the NC and Congress have historically followed ISI's directives to hinder Jammu and Kashmir's development, prioritizing their political interests over the common good. As elections commence, Chugh warned voters against falling for this so-called anti-national trap.

In response, former JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that Pakistan should avoid meddling in India's elections. Speaking against Pakistan's involvement, Abdullah said, "We are not part of Pakistan; they should manage their democracy and refrain from commenting on ours."

Earlier on Geo News, Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif aligned Pakistan's stance with that of the NC-Congress alliance regarding the restoration of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting its potential return should the alliance win power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024