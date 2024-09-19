BJP Criticizes Congress and NC for Alleged Pakistan Agenda in J&K Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday launched a strong criticism against the National Conference (NC) and the Congress, accusing them of promoting Pakistan's agenda during the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Chugh, who also oversees J-K elections, pointed to a statement by Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif as evidence of these allegations.

Chugh stated, "Asif's statement has exposed the NC and Congress for pushing Pakistan's agenda." He accused NC's Abdullah family and Congress's Gandhi family of taking directions from Pakistan to disrupt the region. Chugh demanded explanations from both families regarding their alleged ties with Pakistan's ISI, describing their alliance as anti-national.

He further alleged that the NC and Congress have historically followed ISI's directives to hinder Jammu and Kashmir's development, prioritizing their political interests over the common good. As elections commence, Chugh warned voters against falling for this so-called anti-national trap.

In response, former JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that Pakistan should avoid meddling in India's elections. Speaking against Pakistan's involvement, Abdullah said, "We are not part of Pakistan; they should manage their democracy and refrain from commenting on ours."

Earlier on Geo News, Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif aligned Pakistan's stance with that of the NC-Congress alliance regarding the restoration of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting its potential return should the alliance win power.

(With inputs from agencies.)