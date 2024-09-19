Udhayanidhi Stalin Set to Become Deputy Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Tha Mo Anbarasan, confirmed on Thursday that Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is set to be elevated to the position of Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Kanchipuram, Anbarasan stated that the government's announcement is anticipated within a week to 10 days. 'The announcement could even come tomorrow,' he added in response to a follow-up question.

On September 18, DMK's youth wing secretary and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin mentioned that Chief Minister M K Stalin would ultimately decide on his potential elevation to Deputy Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)