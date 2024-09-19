BJP Promises Development and Transparency in Haryana Assembly Polls

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday emphasized that under the party-led government's rule over the past decade, Haryana has evolved into a 'scam-free' and 'development-oriented' state. As he urged voters to support the BJP in the upcoming elections, Nadda highlighted the party's achievements and released the manifesto for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, promising Rs 2,100 monthly assistance for women and guaranteed government jobs for Agniveers.

At a meeting in Rohtak, Nadda stated, 'The state has become ghotala-mukt and vikas-yukt and is on the path of progress.' He contrasted BJP's governance with the Congress's previous rule, citing improved infrastructure, increased agricultural support, and job transparency. 'We are running a Non-Stop Haryana campaign. Now it is your job to renew the licence and vote BJP back,' he appealed.

Nadda took a jab at the Congress and AAP, questioning their alliance dynamics in Haryana and contrasting their performance with BJP's progress. He emphasized development in sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, and power supply. The upcoming assembly elections in Haryana will see voting on October 5 with results declared on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)