Minister's Remarks on 'Reclaim the Night' Movement Spark Controversy
West Bengal minister Swapan Debnath's comments on parental monitoring during the 'Reclaim the Night' movement have ignited a controversy. Debnath cited an incident of a woman consuming liquor with men and urged parents to be vigilant. The TMC distanced itself from Debnath's remarks, emphasizing individual freedoms.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Swapan Debnath has stirred a controversy by suggesting that parents should monitor their daughters' actions during the 'Reclaim the Night' movement, especially after midnight. He cited an alleged incident where a protestor was seen consuming liquor with men.
The Animal Resources Development Minister pointed out that any untoward incident places responsibility on the state government; however, he emphasized that ensuring women's safety is a collective duty.
The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sought to distance itself from the minister's remarks. TMC senior leader Kunal Ghosh noted that the party does not endorse moral policing and individual freedoms should be respected, but Debnath's underlying concern for women's safety should not be ignored.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swapan Debnath
- Reclaim the Night
- West Bengal
- controversy
- TMC
- parents
- vigilance
- liquor
- incident
- safety
ALSO READ
Bahraich Villages Combat Wolf Threat with Awareness Campaigns and Vigilance
TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Questions CBI Over RG Kar Medical Hospital Case
RTMC Relocates to New Premises for Streamlined Services
Villagers' Vigilance: Jackal Attacks in Rural Uttar Pradesh
Total Parenting Solutions Launches to Combat Cyber Challenges for Teens and Parents