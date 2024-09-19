Minister's Remarks on 'Reclaim the Night' Movement Spark Controversy

West Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Swapan Debnath has stirred a controversy by suggesting that parents should monitor their daughters' actions during the 'Reclaim the Night' movement, especially after midnight. He cited an alleged incident where a protestor was seen consuming liquor with men.

The Animal Resources Development Minister pointed out that any untoward incident places responsibility on the state government; however, he emphasized that ensuring women's safety is a collective duty.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sought to distance itself from the minister's remarks. TMC senior leader Kunal Ghosh noted that the party does not endorse moral policing and individual freedoms should be respected, but Debnath's underlying concern for women's safety should not be ignored.

