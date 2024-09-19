Udhayanidhi Stalin Poised for Deputy CM Role in Tamil Nadu: Minister Tha Mo Anbarasan

In a significant political development, Tamil Nadu minister Tha Mo Anbarasan on Thursday indicated that Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, is likely to be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state within the next 7 to 10 days. Anbarasan hinted that the announcement could even come as soon as tomorrow.

Anbarasan also shed light on the plans for the DMK Diamond Jubilee public meeting, set to take place on September 28 at Kanchipuram Pachayappa's College For Men Ground. He mentioned that the meeting, where alliance party members will be present, is slated to be led by the Chief Minister and will be coordinated by the Kanchipuram South and North Districts.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, dismissed the rumors about his elevation to Deputy Chief Minister. He emphasized that such decisions are firmly within the Chief Minister's purview and urged the media not to speculate. Udhayanidhi underscored that it's the CM's sole prerogative to decide on such matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)