Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Union Minister Over Nawada Arson Incident

Bihar Legislative Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, criticized Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's remarks on the Nawada arson incident, accusing him and his son of adhering to RSS ideologies. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also took aim at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government, urging both state and central BJP administrations to take definitive action against the culprits.

Manjhi had alleged that 90 percent of those involved in the incident were RJD supporters from a particular caste, a statement to which Yadav retorted by accusing Manjhi of acting under RSS's influence. 'They are in power both at the center and the state. They should take action against the culprits, who is stopping them?' he questioned. In a social media post, Manjhi labeled the opposition's actions as a 'strange drama,' aimed at turning the issue into a political debate.

The arson incident, which took place on September 18, saw 20-25 houses set ablaze in Nawada district, with at least 15 arrests confirmed so far. Initial investigations by police authorities, including Nawada's SDPO Sunil Kumar, indicate a land dispute as the root cause. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Chirag Paswan also condemned the incident, calling for swift action and rehabilitation for the victims, pressuring the Nitish Kumar-led government to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)