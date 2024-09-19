Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Union Minister Over Nawada Arson Incident

Tejashwi Yadav slammed Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's remarks on the Nawada arson incident, accusing him of following RSS ideology. Yadav also demanded action from BJP-led governments at both state and national levels. Meanwhile, police investigations suggest a land dispute as the primary cause behind the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:38 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Union Minister Over Nawada Arson Incident
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Legislative Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, criticized Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's remarks on the Nawada arson incident, accusing him and his son of adhering to RSS ideologies. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also took aim at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government, urging both state and central BJP administrations to take definitive action against the culprits.

Manjhi had alleged that 90 percent of those involved in the incident were RJD supporters from a particular caste, a statement to which Yadav retorted by accusing Manjhi of acting under RSS's influence. 'They are in power both at the center and the state. They should take action against the culprits, who is stopping them?' he questioned. In a social media post, Manjhi labeled the opposition's actions as a 'strange drama,' aimed at turning the issue into a political debate.

The arson incident, which took place on September 18, saw 20-25 houses set ablaze in Nawada district, with at least 15 arrests confirmed so far. Initial investigations by police authorities, including Nawada's SDPO Sunil Kumar, indicate a land dispute as the root cause. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Chirag Paswan also condemned the incident, calling for swift action and rehabilitation for the victims, pressuring the Nitish Kumar-led government to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024