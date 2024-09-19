Left Menu

Haryana Polls: BJP and Congress Vie for Voters with Promises of Sops

The BJP and Congress are focusing on women, youth, farmers, and the poor in their manifestos for Haryana's upcoming assembly polls. Both parties are offering various sops, including financial assistance, job guarantees, and subsidized LPG cylinders. The BJP aims for a third consecutive victory, while Congress leverages anti-incumbency sentiments.

Updated: 19-09-2024 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As Haryana gears up for next month's assembly elections, the BJP and Congress are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to woo voters. Both parties have unveiled poll manifestos centered around issues impacting women, youth, farmers, and the economically disadvantaged.

The ruling BJP, which is seeking a third term, is facing a robust challenge from a resurgent Congress, hoping to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiments. Voting for the 90 assembly seats is scheduled for October 5, with results to be announced on October 8.

The manifestos released by the two parties promise a range of financial aids and social security measures. The BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' promises Rs 2,100 monthly assistance for women and two lakh government jobs for youth, among other benefits. Not to be outdone, the Congress has announced seven guarantees, including a legal guarantee for MSP and a caste survey, aiming at diverse voter bases. Both parties promise subsidized LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and substantial employment opportunities for the state's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

