Prime Minister Modi's Vision for Jammu & Kashmir's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges voters in Jammu & Kashmir to make informed decisions in the ongoing Asssembly polls. He promises the restoration of statehood while criticizing the Congress and NC for past political issues. Modi also rebukes the Congress-NC alliance responding to Pakistan's remarks on Article 370.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on voters in Jammu & Kashmir to make wise decisions in the ongoing Assembly elections, emphasizing that their votes are crucial for the future of the region. Addressing a rally in Katra, Modi assured the restoration of statehood and criticized the Congress, National Conference (NC), and People's Democratic Party (PDP) for causing longstanding issues in the region.

In a sharp critique, Modi also responded to comments from Pakistan's defence minister regarding Article 370. He accused the Congress-NC alliance of pursuing an agenda akin to Pakistan's and firmly stated that no power could reinstate Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu & Kashmir.

Modi's statements have intensified the political climate, highlighting the critical nature of the ongoing polls. The Prime Minister urged the people to ensure the end of 'politics of wounds' practiced by the existing political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

