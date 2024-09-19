Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Criticizes Congress-NC Alliance Over Article 370 and 26/11 Attacks

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde delivered a scathing critique of the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance on Thursday, accusing them of wanting to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) and insinuating that they may invite terror attacks akin to the 26/11 Mumbai incident. Addressing reporters in Nagpur, Shinde warned that the public would 'teach them a lesson.'

'They talk about bringing back Article 370. Do they want to bring back the terror sponsored by Pakistan? Do they want 26/11 to be repeated?' Shinde questioned, emphasizing that the electorate would respond decisively against such notions.

In addition to his remarks on J-K, Shinde criticized Delhi's Chief Minister-designate, Atishi, accusing her family of supporting 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. 'Supporters of Afzal Guru now stand to become the Chief Minister of Delhi. Their family members said that Afzal Guru should not be hanged,' claimed Shinde.

Further, he targeted Rahul Gandhi for his remarks made during his visit to the United States. 'Rahul Gandhi goes to other countries and insults his own country. Is this morally correct?' questioned Shinde, referencing Gandhi's comments on religious freedoms in India, including the rights of Sikhs to wear religious symbols and visit places of worship.

Shinde also condemned Gandhi's stance on reservations, suggesting that Congress workers should protest against Rahul Gandhi's statements. 'They say they will remove reservations. Do they have the right to remove reservations? Congress people should protest in front of Rahul Gandhi's house,' he asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)