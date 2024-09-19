Union Minister Issues Ultimatum to BJP Rebel in Gurgaon

Union minister Piyush Goyal issued a stern ultimatum to BJP rebel Naveen Goyal on Thursday, urging him to support the party candidate in the Gurgaon constituency or face permanent expulsion from the BJP starting Friday.

During a public meeting at Sadar Bazaar in support of BJP's Gurgaon candidate Mukesh Sharma, the Union Commerce and Industry Minister stressed that every businessman in the area would back the BJP. He emphasized the need for Sharma's victory to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third-term leadership.

The minister continued his speech by highlighting the honesty and inclusivity of the BJP, stating, ''The Congress is a pack of lies while Narendra Modi does what he says. The BJP is the only party that cares for every section of society without discrimination.'' Goyal maintained that Haryana's history shows the state usually mirrors the central government, expressing confidence in the BJP's future success.

