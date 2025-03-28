RJD Criticizes BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' Initiative as Election Tactic

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) launched a fresh attack against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, spotlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative. The RJD put up posters outside its Patna office, accusing the BJP of offering eyewear after stealing sight. This campaign comes as political parties ramp up preparations for Bihar's electoral showdown.

The 'Saugat-e-Modi' scheme has been criticized by opposition parties as a calculated political strategy. They claim it is conveniently timed to sway public sentiment ahead of the polls. The BJP's Minority Morcha recently commenced this campaign, intending to aid 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims with special kits before Eid, a move described by critics as political pandering.

Launched from Delhi's Nizamuddin under BJP National President JP Nadda's guidance, the campaign aims to support Muslim families during Ramadan and other significant upcoming festivals. Minority Morcha's President Jamal Siddiqui articulated the sweeping vision of the campaign, which includes mosque collaborations to ensure the outreach to the needy. Eid Milan celebrations are planned at the district level, further embedding the initiative into the social fabric.

The campaign mobilizes 32,000 Minority Morcha members in conjunction with mosques nationwide. The focus on Ramadan and Eid underscores the cultural significance while touching 32 lakh Muslim families, reflecting BJP's expansive outreach. Kits, priced between 500 to 600 rupees, comprise food items, clothing, and other festive essentials tailored for men and women, aiming to alleviate festive burdens for the needy.

