Left Menu

RJD Criticizes BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' Initiative as Election Tactic

The Rashtriya Janata Dal criticized the NDA government’s 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative, alleging it was a tactical move ahead of Bihar's elections. BJP's Minority Morcha aims to distribute kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims nationwide. The move has raised political tensions, with BJP emphasizing its charitable intent ahead of festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:33 IST
RJD Criticizes BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' Initiative as Election Tactic
RJD targets NDA government over BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) launched a fresh attack against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, spotlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative. The RJD put up posters outside its Patna office, accusing the BJP of offering eyewear after stealing sight. This campaign comes as political parties ramp up preparations for Bihar's electoral showdown.

The 'Saugat-e-Modi' scheme has been criticized by opposition parties as a calculated political strategy. They claim it is conveniently timed to sway public sentiment ahead of the polls. The BJP's Minority Morcha recently commenced this campaign, intending to aid 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims with special kits before Eid, a move described by critics as political pandering.

Launched from Delhi's Nizamuddin under BJP National President JP Nadda's guidance, the campaign aims to support Muslim families during Ramadan and other significant upcoming festivals. Minority Morcha's President Jamal Siddiqui articulated the sweeping vision of the campaign, which includes mosque collaborations to ensure the outreach to the needy. Eid Milan celebrations are planned at the district level, further embedding the initiative into the social fabric.

The campaign mobilizes 32,000 Minority Morcha members in conjunction with mosques nationwide. The focus on Ramadan and Eid underscores the cultural significance while touching 32 lakh Muslim families, reflecting BJP's expansive outreach. Kits, priced between 500 to 600 rupees, comprise food items, clothing, and other festive essentials tailored for men and women, aiming to alleviate festive burdens for the needy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025