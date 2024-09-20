Current US Domestic News Highlights

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated a civil rights investigation into the Rankin County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi. The probe follows the prosecution of former officers, infamously known as the 'Goon Squad,' for torturing and abusing two Black men. Concerns about excessive force and racially discriminatory policing practices are at the core of this probe.

Sources reveal that U.S. congressional leaders and President Biden's administration are close to agreeing on a one-year extension of $6 billion in military aid for Ukraine. The move aims to include this extension in a short-term emergency spending bill to prevent a governmental shutdown slated for 11 days from now.

In the political arena, Donald Trump has canceled his joint appearance with Polish President Andrzej Duda scheduled in Pennsylvania. The event was set to unveil a monument at a Polish-American Catholic shrine and would have seen a rare foreign leader appearance alongside a U.S. presidential candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)