Current US Domestic News Highlights

The U.S. Justice Department launches a civil rights probe into the Rankin County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi. Lawmakers near an agreement on extending military aid to Ukraine. Donald Trump cancels an appearance with Poland's President Duda. Polls show a tight race between Kamala Harris and Trump. Hunter Biden's sentencing date is set.

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated a civil rights investigation into the Rankin County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi. The probe follows the prosecution of former officers, infamously known as the 'Goon Squad,' for torturing and abusing two Black men. Concerns about excessive force and racially discriminatory policing practices are at the core of this probe.

Sources reveal that U.S. congressional leaders and President Biden's administration are close to agreeing on a one-year extension of $6 billion in military aid for Ukraine. The move aims to include this extension in a short-term emergency spending bill to prevent a governmental shutdown slated for 11 days from now.

In the political arena, Donald Trump has canceled his joint appearance with Polish President Andrzej Duda scheduled in Pennsylvania. The event was set to unveil a monument at a Polish-American Catholic shrine and would have seen a rare foreign leader appearance alongside a U.S. presidential candidate.

