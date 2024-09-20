Rahul Gandhi Makes Unannounced Visit to Injured Youth's Family in Haryana
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made an unexpected visit to a village in Haryana to meet the family of Amit, a young man injured in a road accident abroad. Gandhi met Amit during a trip to the US. The visit comes shortly before the assembly polls.
In an unexpected move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Haryana's Karnal district to meet the family of Amit, a young man injured in a road accident abroad. The visit took place on Friday and caught local Congress leaders by surprise, as they had no prior intimation of Gandhi's arrival at Ghogripur village.
According to village sources, Gandhi first met Amit during his recent visit to the United States. Amit's family had sold off their land to facilitate his trip abroad, adding to the emotional gravity of Gandhi's visit.
The Congress leader's sudden trip to Haryana comes at a critical time, with the assembly polls just a fortnight away. The gesture is seen as a significant move in the political landscape.
