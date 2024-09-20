BJP and Congress Clash Over 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

BJP leader and former MP Sujeet Kumar endorsed the 'One Nation, One Election' concept on Thursday, lauding it as a means to enhance governance and reduce election-related disruptions. Kumar dismissed opposition allegations, emphasizing that the Union Cabinet has greenlit the proposal, and recalled India's historical use of simultaneous elections until 1967.

Countering the opposition's criticism, Kumar argued that the Indian Constitution does not explicitly oppose the idea, urging all political parties to transcend party lines and back the initiative. He further defended the BJP government's performance in Odisha, asserting the fulfillment of most election promises within 100 days.

Conversely, Congress MP Manish Tewari lambasted the proposal, branding it as politically motivated and fraught with contradictions. Tewari raised concerns about the proposal's impact on India's federal structure and decentralization. AAP's Sanjay Singh and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also voiced strong objections, highlighting fears of regional party marginalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)