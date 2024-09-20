Left Menu

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Anti-National Actions, Highlights Vishwakarma Yojana's Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party for anti-national remarks by its leaders abroad, particularly targeting Rahul Gandhi. Modi asserted Congress's agenda of insulting the nation. He praised his government's efforts to support vulnerable groups and highlighted the success of the Vishwakarma Yojana during a recent event in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Wardha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent event in Maharashtra's Wardha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of making anti-national remarks during foreign visits. PM Modi specifically targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his criticisms of the central government during a recent US trip.

Modi went on to claim that 'the spirit of patriotism has died in today's Congress,' alleging that the party is run by the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' and 'Urban Naxals.' He highlighted instances where Congress allegedly disrespected Indian culture, such as the Ganesh idol incident in Karnataka.

Addressing the gathering, Modi emphasized his government's achievements, particularly in supporting marginalized communities through the Vishwakarma Yojana. The Prime Minister also announced the foundation stone laying ceremony for the PM Mega Integrated Textiles Region and Apparel Park in Amravati, and launched the 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme' aimed at supporting women-led startups. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence in India becoming a global superpower under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

