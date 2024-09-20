Rahul Gandhi's 'Dogri Dham': Professional Dialogue in J&K

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to meet with professionals from various sectors in Jammu and Kashmir on September 25. This meeting aims to provide a platform for open dialogue, addressing regional challenges, and voicing concerns at the national level.

Sanjay Sapru, head of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC), stated that the event, titled 'Dogri Dham', will coincide with Gandhi's campaign trail in the union territory.

This initiative underscores the growing importance of the professional community in shaping the future of Jammu and Kashmir, offering them a chance to discuss economic development, employment, and industry-specific challenges.

Following the event in Jammu, similar gatherings will be organized in Kashmir, with Gandhi also scheduled to campaign for Congress candidates and address public rallies.

