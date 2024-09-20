Left Menu

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Criticizes National Conference for Article 370 in J&K

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized the National Conference for the imposition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that the regional party labelled the area as 'disputed' and was responsible for significant corruption and cross-border terrorism. He claimed the abrogation of Article 370 restored peace and initiated development in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:49 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has sharply criticized the National Conference (NC) for its role in the imposition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, attributing the regional party with the area's 'disputed' status.

Addressing reporters while campaigning for BJP candidates in Reasi district, Reddy accused the NC of fostering corruption and cross-border terrorism, calling Article 370 the root cause of various issues in the region. He highlighted that the abrogation of the Article in 2019 by the BJP-led government has restored peace and spurred development initiatives.

Reddy urged the public to support BJP candidates in the ongoing Assembly polls to maintain progress and ensure a stable future for Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that terror activities have significantly decreased since the Article's abrogation and expressed confidence that the electorate will reject the return of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)

