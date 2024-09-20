Israeli Airstrike on Beirut Leaves Several Casualties Amid Heightened Tensions

An Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs has resulted in at least three fatalities and over a dozen injuries, according to Lebanese health authorities. This attack marks the first Israeli strike on the Lebanese capital in months.

The airstrike followed a rocket assault by Hezbollah on northern Israel. The militant group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, had previously vowed to retaliate for a mass bombing attack on Hezbollah communications equipment earlier in the week.

The strike targeted a crowded area during rush hour, as people were leaving work and students were heading home from school. The Lebanese Health Ministry did not disclose the identities of the victims. Lebanese news stations showed footage of wounded individuals being pulled from the ruins of a flattened building as ambulances arrived at the scene.

