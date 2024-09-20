Power Play: Internal Strife over Maharashtra CM Post in MVA

In a sign of growing friction within the MVA over the chief minister's post, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated on Friday that ally Congress should acknowledge his party's contribution to increasing their Lok Sabha seats.

Raut pointed out that if Congress leaders in Maharashtra view themselves as the dominant partner, it would be inappropriate to overlook Shiv Sena's (UBT) efforts. This statement comes following Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat's confident claim that the next state chief minister would hail from his party.

The MVA alliance comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the NCP (SP). They secured 31 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, significantly outperforming the ruling Mahayuti. Raut emphasized that the Congress' increased tally was due to seats ceded by his party.

(With inputs from agencies.)