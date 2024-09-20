Left Menu

Atishi Set to Replace Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister

The swearing-in ceremony of AAP leader Atishi as the new chief minister of Delhi is expected to take place at Raj Niwas on Saturday evening. The event follows Arvind Kejriwal's resignation and the proposal sent to President Droupadi Murmu for approval. Specific timings are yet to be confirmed.

Updated: 20-09-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:01 IST
The swearing-in ceremony of AAP leader Atishi as Delhi chief minister is anticipated to occur at Raj Niwas on Saturday evening, officials have disclosed.

While the specific timing for the oath-taking remains unconfirmed, preparations are in progress following Arvind Kejriwal's resignation and the subsequent formation of a new government.

AAP sources suggest that the event might take place around 4.30 pm on Saturday. However, uncertainty lingers regarding whether Atishi will be sworn in alongside her council of ministers.

The ceremony is expected to be a low-key event due to the party's subdued mood following Kejriwal's resignation and delays in approvals, which left limited time for preparations, according to an AAP leader.

After resigning as Delhi chief minister along with his council of ministers on Tuesday, Kejriwal submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The documents for both the resignation and the new government formation were sent to President Droupadi Murmu, proposing September 21 for the swearing-in ceremony.

The AAP MLAs convened earlier this week and unanimously elected Atishi as the leader of the ruling legislature party. The new council of ministers includes Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain, and new addition Mukesh Ahlawat.

Kejriwal, having recently exited Tihar Jail after a five-month stint in an excise policy case, announced his resignation two days post-release. He cited BJP's 'mud-slinging' over corruption for his decision but indicated plans to return as chief minister after the upcoming assembly polls.

