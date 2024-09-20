Left Menu

Atishi's Ascension: Delhi's New Era

Atishi will be sworn in as Delhi's new chief minister on Saturday, following Arvind Kejriwal's resignation. President Droupadi Murmu approved the new appointment, which includes five ministers. The ceremony will be a low-key affair due to time constraints and internal party mood. Assembly polls are scheduled for February next year.

Atishi will be sworn in as the new chief minister of Delhi on Saturday afternoon, according to officials at Raj Niwas. The appointment includes a new council of ministers, approved by President Droupadi Murmu.

The swearing-in ceremony is set for 4:30 pm, despite being a low-key event due to internal party sentiments and time constraints. This follows the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal and his council of ministers, which has led to a shuffle in leadership roles within the AAP.

With assembly polls due in February next year, Atishi's government faces the challenge of fast-tracking pending policies and welfare schemes. The new council includes several key ministers from the previous administration, indicating continuity in governance.

