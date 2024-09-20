Atishi's Ascension: Delhi's New Era

Atishi will be sworn in as the new chief minister of Delhi on Saturday afternoon, according to officials at Raj Niwas. The appointment includes a new council of ministers, approved by President Droupadi Murmu.

The swearing-in ceremony is set for 4:30 pm, despite being a low-key event due to internal party sentiments and time constraints. This follows the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal and his council of ministers, which has led to a shuffle in leadership roles within the AAP.

With assembly polls due in February next year, Atishi's government faces the challenge of fast-tracking pending policies and welfare schemes. The new council includes several key ministers from the previous administration, indicating continuity in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)