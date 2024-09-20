Israel's Deadliest Beirut Airstrike in Years

In a rare and deadly airstrike, Israel targeted and killed Ibrahim Akil, a senior Hezbollah military official, in Beirut's densely populated southern neighborhood, according to the Israeli army.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported at least 12 deaths and 66 injuries, making it the deadliest attack on Lebanon's capital in years.

The strike, which occurred during rush hour, has intensified fears of escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, following numerous recent cross-border attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)