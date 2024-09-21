Left Menu

Kamala Harris' Campaign Outspends Trump by Threefold in August Amidst Tight Presidential Race

Kamala Harris' campaign outspent Donald Trump’s by nearly three times in August, revealing a financial advantage leading up to the November election. Harris reported $174 million in expenses, compared to Trump's $61 million. Both campaigns focused heavily on advertising, with Harris also investing in increasing Black voter turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 08:53 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 08:53 IST
Kamala Harris' Campaign Outspends Trump by Threefold in August Amidst Tight Presidential Race

Kamala Harris' election campaign made a significant financial push in August, spending nearly three times the amount that her rival, Donald Trump, did. Friday's financial disclosures show Harris, the U.S. Vice President who launched her campaign in July, spent $174 million last month, compared to Trump's $61 million.

As the presidential race moves into its final, tight stretch, Harris' financial advantage could help her dominate airwaves with television ads until the election. However, the advantage might not guarantee a win as both candidates are neck-and-neck in various polls, including key battleground states. Trump's 2016 win over Hillary Clinton came despite raising less money.

Both campaigns focused their August spending on ads, with additional expenditures on rallies, travel, and staff salaries. Harris also reported a $75,000 donation to the Detroit Unity Fund, aimed at boosting Black voter turnout in Michigan. Harris raised $190 million in August, ending the month with $235 million in cash, while Trump raised $45 million, ending with $135 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024