Kamala Harris' Campaign Outspends Trump by Threefold in August Amidst Tight Presidential Race
Kamala Harris' campaign outspent Donald Trump’s by nearly three times in August, revealing a financial advantage leading up to the November election. Harris reported $174 million in expenses, compared to Trump's $61 million. Both campaigns focused heavily on advertising, with Harris also investing in increasing Black voter turnout.
Kamala Harris' election campaign made a significant financial push in August, spending nearly three times the amount that her rival, Donald Trump, did. Friday's financial disclosures show Harris, the U.S. Vice President who launched her campaign in July, spent $174 million last month, compared to Trump's $61 million.
As the presidential race moves into its final, tight stretch, Harris' financial advantage could help her dominate airwaves with television ads until the election. However, the advantage might not guarantee a win as both candidates are neck-and-neck in various polls, including key battleground states. Trump's 2016 win over Hillary Clinton came despite raising less money.
Both campaigns focused their August spending on ads, with additional expenditures on rallies, travel, and staff salaries. Harris also reported a $75,000 donation to the Detroit Unity Fund, aimed at boosting Black voter turnout in Michigan. Harris raised $190 million in August, ending the month with $235 million in cash, while Trump raised $45 million, ending with $135 million.
(With inputs from agencies.)
