Left Menu

Maritime Pact Sparks Global Interest

A significant maritime agreement involving the US and Quad nations was released prematurely. The story, intended for public dissemination at 2:30 pm IST, was accidentally made available earlier. Outlets are urged to maintain the embargo time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:11 IST
Maritime Pact Sparks Global Interest
  • Country:
  • India

A significant maritime agreement involving the US and Quad nations has grabbed global interest after its premature release. This crucial story, initially set for a 2:30 pm IST embargo, was inadvertently made public at 3:42 am.

Authorities are now urging media outlets to adhere to the designated publication time of 2:30 pm IST to ensure a coordinated and fair dissemination of information.

This maritime pact represents a pivotal moment in international relations, with wide-reaching implications for maritime and geopolitical strategies. Stay tuned for further developments on this significant agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024