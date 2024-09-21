Maritime Pact Sparks Global Interest
A significant maritime agreement involving the US and Quad nations was released prematurely. The story, intended for public dissemination at 2:30 pm IST, was accidentally made available earlier. Outlets are urged to maintain the embargo time.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant maritime agreement involving the US and Quad nations has grabbed global interest after its premature release. This crucial story, initially set for a 2:30 pm IST embargo, was inadvertently made public at 3:42 am.
Authorities are now urging media outlets to adhere to the designated publication time of 2:30 pm IST to ensure a coordinated and fair dissemination of information.
This maritime pact represents a pivotal moment in international relations, with wide-reaching implications for maritime and geopolitical strategies. Stay tuned for further developments on this significant agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blinken Urges Agreement on Critical Issues in Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations
Biden Administration Near Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Hamas
EU Nations Urge Swift Conclusion of Mercosur Trade Deal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal Advocates Tourism Working Group Between India and Mediterranean Nations
Kamala Harris Raises Over Double Trump’s August Donations in Historic Fundraising Surge