Prime Minister Modi announced the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme, set to interact with BJP workers and supporters in Haryana via the NAMO app on September 26, ahead of the October 5 assembly elections. Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer emphasizes efforts to boost voter turnout through various activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:59 IST
PM Modi Unveils 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' Ahead of Haryana Elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In anticipation of the Haryana assembly elections on October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday introduced the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' initiative. This interactive program will connect Modi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, volunteers, and supporters from Haryana through the NAMO app on September 26 at 12:30 PM, as announced in a post on X.

PM Modi also shared a link on X, inviting questions and suggestions from supporters for the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' session. He remarked that the party's workers and volunteers are dedicated to ensuring the BJP emerges victorious in every booth in the upcoming Haryana elections. In his post, Modi emphasized the privilege of engaging directly with the supporters during the scheduled interaction.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal highlighted on Friday, September 20, that the Election Commission of India, along with the Chief Electoral Officer's office, has enforced special measures aimed at increasing voter turnout for the October 5 elections. Various SVEEP activities like slogan writing, painting, street plays, and poster making are being deployed to motivate voters. Agarwal mentioned that Haryana voters have historically shown higher participation rates compared to other states, with the last election seeing a 68.31% voter turnout. He urged citizens to partake in the 'Festival of Democracy' by casting their votes, reinforcing it as both a right and a duty. The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly will occur on October 5, with results to be announced on October 8, in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

