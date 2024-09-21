Atishi to be Sworn In as Delhi CM with New Ministers at Raj Niwas

In a significant political development, Atishi is set to become Delhi's new Chief Minister as she takes the oath of office at Raj Niwas this Saturday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will mark its fourth consecutive term in the capital.

The new Council of Ministers, as announced by AAP, includes Sultanpur Majra MLA Mukesh Ahlawat, alongside seasoned ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain. Atishi's government will have a brief tenure with assembly polls slated for February next year.

The transition follows Arvind Kejriwal's resignation citing controversies and a looming assembly election. The upcoming government will need to fast-track pending policies like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, and doorstep delivery of services.

(With inputs from agencies.)