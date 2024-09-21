Sri Lankans Cast Votes Amid Economic Sorrow

Millions of Sri Lankans headed to polling stations on Saturday to elect their next president, who will be responsible for steering the nation through a delicate economic recovery. Following a financial crisis, over 17 million of Sri Lanka's 22 million citizens are eligible to vote in what many are calling a pivotal election.

Polling stations in Colombo, supported by public officials and police, saw citizens lining up early to cast their votes. Organized queues and visible aids like large blow-ups of the ballot paper were put in place to ensure smooth voting procedures. 'For us to have a future, the entire country must have a future first,' said voter Niroshan Perera, reflecting widespread sentiment for change.

This election, anticipated to be a tight contest, is the first since Sri Lanka's economic collapse in 2022. As a result of major protests last year, the previous president fled, leading to a political overhaul. Current candidates include leaders from various political spectrums, all eyes are on the election outcome, expected on Sunday, which will dictate the nation's path forward.

