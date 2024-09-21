Left Menu

Tirupati Laddoo Controversy Shakes Political and Religious Grounds

A political storm brews over allegations of animal fat in Tirupati laddoos. BJP MLA Sidharth Nath Singh accuses opposition of insulting Hindu faith, while Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu emphasizes the sensitivity of religious sentiments. Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy denies the claims, alleging politicization by TDP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:20 IST
BJP MLA Sidharth Nath Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy over alleged animal fat in Tirupati laddoos has ignited a political and religious debate. BJP MLA Sidharth Nath Singh accused the opposition of disrespecting the Hindu faith, Sanatana Dharma, claiming it's a political habit. 'It's becoming a political activity,' Singh told ANI.

The central government has promised severe action, with Singh highlighting the issue of Hindu conversions during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 'Those who engage in large-scale conversions of Hindus can also play with the faith of prasadam laddus,' he added. Meanwhile, Health Minister JP Nadda assured that an investigation is underway.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu stressed that the allegations hurt devotees' sentiments, urging a thorough inquiry. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's claims prompted former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to accuse TDP of politicizing religious matters. YSRCP has called for a High Court investigation into the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

