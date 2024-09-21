Tirupati Laddoo Controversy Shakes Political and Religious Grounds

The controversy over alleged animal fat in Tirupati laddoos has ignited a political and religious debate. BJP MLA Sidharth Nath Singh accused the opposition of disrespecting the Hindu faith, Sanatana Dharma, claiming it's a political habit. 'It's becoming a political activity,' Singh told ANI.

The central government has promised severe action, with Singh highlighting the issue of Hindu conversions during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 'Those who engage in large-scale conversions of Hindus can also play with the faith of prasadam laddus,' he added. Meanwhile, Health Minister JP Nadda assured that an investigation is underway.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu stressed that the allegations hurt devotees' sentiments, urging a thorough inquiry. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's claims prompted former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to accuse TDP of politicizing religious matters. YSRCP has called for a High Court investigation into the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)