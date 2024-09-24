Left Menu

Iranian President Accuses Israel of Provoking War

Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, accused Israel of seeking a wider war in the Middle East during a media briefing. He emphasized that Iran doesn't want the current Gaza conflict to escalate and criticized Israel for destabilizing the region. Pezeshkian also discussed Iran's nuclear program, U.S. sanctions, and regional politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 24-09-2024 03:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 03:18 IST
In a pointed critique, Iran's recently elected president Masoud Pezeshkian accused Israel on Monday of seeking to expand the current conflict in the Middle East. Speaking to media representatives, Pezeshkian asserted that Israel is laying 'traps' to lure Iran into a wider war, while Iran itself aims to avoid further escalation.

Pezeshkian, who took office following a decisive win in Iran's July presidential election, expressed strong condemnation of Israel's ongoing actions, particularly citing recent attacks and the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. He insisted that Iran's military maneuvers are purely defensive.

Addressing other international issues, Pezeshkian denied allegations from the U.S. and U.K. that Iran is supplying missiles to Russia for the war in Ukraine. Concerning Iran's nuclear ambitions, he reiterated that Iran has no interest in weapons of mass destruction and remains open to negotiations with Western nations.

