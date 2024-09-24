Modi Reaffirms Commitment to Peace in Ukraine During Talks with Zelenskyy at UN Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York during the UN's Summit of the Future. Modi reiterated India's unwavering support for an early resolution to the Ukraine conflict and emphasized the importance of restoring peace and stability in the region.

Modi, in the final leg of his US visit, met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the summit, marking their second meeting within a month. The last meeting was in Kyiv on August 23. The Prime Minister underscored India's commitment to strengthen bilateral relations with Ukraine, and to implement the outcomes of his recent visit to Kyiv.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted Zelenskyy's appreciation for India's role in addressing the Ukraine conflict. During their talks, both leaders agreed to maintain close communication. This meeting further highlighted Modi's diplomatic efforts amid global conflicts, including the Ukraine crisis and the Israel-Hamas war.

