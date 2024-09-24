Left Menu

Modi Reaffirms Commitment to Peace in Ukraine During Talks with Zelenskyy at UN Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York on the sidelines of the UN's Summit of the Future. Modi reiterated India's support for resolving the Ukraine conflict early and restoring peace. This marks their second meeting in a month, reinforcing bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2024 03:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 03:45 IST
Modi Reaffirms Commitment to Peace in Ukraine During Talks with Zelenskyy at UN Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York during the UN's Summit of the Future. Modi reiterated India's unwavering support for an early resolution to the Ukraine conflict and emphasized the importance of restoring peace and stability in the region.

Modi, in the final leg of his US visit, met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the summit, marking their second meeting within a month. The last meeting was in Kyiv on August 23. The Prime Minister underscored India's commitment to strengthen bilateral relations with Ukraine, and to implement the outcomes of his recent visit to Kyiv.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted Zelenskyy's appreciation for India's role in addressing the Ukraine conflict. During their talks, both leaders agreed to maintain close communication. This meeting further highlighted Modi's diplomatic efforts amid global conflicts, including the Ukraine crisis and the Israel-Hamas war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024