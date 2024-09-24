Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Zelenskiy, Outlines Controversial Peace Plan Amidst Tight Election Race

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, suggesting he favors Democrats in the 2024 elections. Trump promises a different approach to ending the Russia-Ukraine war, proposing direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy. Both Zelenskiy and Kamala Harris' campaigns have yet to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 06:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 06:57 IST
Trump Criticizes Zelenskiy, Outlines Controversial Peace Plan Amidst Tight Election Race
Donald Trump

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made headlines on Monday by alleging that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy prefers a Democratic victory in the 2024 U.S. elections, where he faces off against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump also revealed his plans to broker peace in the Russia-Ukraine war if he wins the election, promising to directly engage Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy in negotiations. 'I think Zelenskiy is the greatest salesman in history. Every time he comes into the country, he walks away with 60 billion dollars,' Trump said during a rally in Pennsylvania.

While polls indicate a tight race, neither Zelenskiy nor Harris' campaigns have responded to Trump's remarks. The ongoing conflict has led to a significant humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, exacerbated by complex geopolitical stakes and multi-billion dollar aid from Washington and its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024