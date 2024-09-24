Trump Criticizes Zelenskiy, Outlines Controversial Peace Plan Amidst Tight Election Race

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made headlines on Monday by alleging that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy prefers a Democratic victory in the 2024 U.S. elections, where he faces off against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump also revealed his plans to broker peace in the Russia-Ukraine war if he wins the election, promising to directly engage Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy in negotiations. 'I think Zelenskiy is the greatest salesman in history. Every time he comes into the country, he walks away with 60 billion dollars,' Trump said during a rally in Pennsylvania.

While polls indicate a tight race, neither Zelenskiy nor Harris' campaigns have responded to Trump's remarks. The ongoing conflict has led to a significant humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, exacerbated by complex geopolitical stakes and multi-billion dollar aid from Washington and its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)