Zelenskiy's Bold Blueprint: Ukraine's 20-Point Peace Plan Unveiled

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presented a 20-point peace proposal framework discussed with the U.S. to end the conflict with Russia. While substantial progress was made, key issues such as territorial control and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remain unresolved. The plan outlines Ukraine's sovereignty, security guarantees, and prospective EU membership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:56 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shared a 20-point peace proposal designed with inputs from the United States to resolve the ongoing conflict with Russia. This comprehensive plan, unveiled for the first time, seeks to address key sticking points that have prolonged hostilities.

Despite weeks of negotiations, challenges remain with U.S.-Ukraine consensus on crucial issues like territorial control and the future of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Zelenskiy's proposal emphasizes Ukraine's sovereignty, enhancement of security guarantees from NATO, and a roadmap to EU membership.

Aiming for a peaceful resolution, the framework also includes initiatives for educational programs promoting cultural understanding, economic recovery, and humanitarian efforts. The proposed peace agreement underscores a multilateral commitment involving major powers, monitored by an international Peace Council chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump.

