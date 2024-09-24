Left Menu

Trump Demands Florida Handle Assassination Attempt Case After Accusing DOJ and FBI of Mishandling

Former US President Donald Trump has accused the DOJ and FBI of mishandling an assassination attempt on his life, urging Florida to take over the case. Trump criticized the lenient charges against the suspect and alleged bias and conflict of interest within federal agencies' investigations.

Former US President Donald Trump has leveled serious accusations against the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for allegedly mishandling and downplaying an apparent assassination attempt on his life. Trump called for the state of Florida to take over the case instead.

A recent attempt on Trump's life occurred on September 15 at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. In connection with the incident, Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old construction company owner from Hawaii, was detained.

Trump criticized the Biden administration, stating that the charges brought against the suspect were too lenient, accusing the DOJ and FBI of pursuing him with what he termed 'Weaponised Lawfare.' Trump, who is running against Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential elections, further claimed the agencies had been biased against him for years. He suggested that due to this perceived bias, the assassination plots should be investigated and prosecuted by Florida authorities.

