Left Menu

Modi and Zelenskyy's Meeting: A Push for Peace in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN's Summit of the Future. The meeting highlighted Modi's commitment to peace and India's proactive role in diplomatic efforts. Both leaders reviewed recent developments and agreed to ongoing dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2024 08:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 08:27 IST
Modi and Zelenskyy's Meeting: A Push for Peace in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to resolving the Ukraine conflict was evident in his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. The bilateral discussion occurred on the sidelines of the UN's Summit of the Future.

The meeting, requested by Ukraine, provided an opportunity to review ongoing conflicts, especially the toll on the Global South. Modi emphasized India's support for peace through dialogue.

The meeting was part of Modi's three-day US visit, which included the Quad Leaders' Summit and discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden. Despite multiple forums discussing the Ukraine crisis, Misri stated there aren't yet specific solutions, but efforts persist towards consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024