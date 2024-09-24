Modi and Zelenskyy's Meeting: A Push for Peace in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to resolving the Ukraine conflict was evident in his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. The bilateral discussion occurred on the sidelines of the UN's Summit of the Future.

The meeting, requested by Ukraine, provided an opportunity to review ongoing conflicts, especially the toll on the Global South. Modi emphasized India's support for peace through dialogue.

The meeting was part of Modi's three-day US visit, which included the Quad Leaders' Summit and discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden. Despite multiple forums discussing the Ukraine crisis, Misri stated there aren't yet specific solutions, but efforts persist towards consensus.

