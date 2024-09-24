Mayawati Slams Congress Over Inconsistent Reservation Policies

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati lashed out at the Congress Party on Tuesday, accusing it of having a 'duplicitous and deceptive' reservation policy for Dalits and backward classes.

Using social media platform 'X,' the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister targeted Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, for the Congress' unclear stance on SC/ST/OBC reservations. 'In our country, they support reservations for votes and advocate for increasing it beyond 50 percent, while abroad they talk about abolishing those reservations,' she said, urging people to be aware of the party's double standards.

Mayawati also criticized the Congress-led government at the Centre for its failure to implement the Mandal Commission report and pass an amendment Bill for SC/ST promotions. Furthermore, she accused the Congress of not conducting a caste census and called their recent advocacy for it, despite being out of power, hypocritical.

(With inputs from agencies.)