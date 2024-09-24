Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress and INDIA Bloc of Supporting Rape Accused

BJP's Pradeep Bhandari has criticized Congress and the INDIA alliance, alleging that they support rape accused individuals. His comments follow Congress questioning the 'encounter' killing of a suspect in Maharashtra's Badlapur case. Controversy intensifies as several leaders demand judicial probes and criticize the handling of the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 12:38 IST
BJP Accuses Congress and INDIA Bloc of Supporting Rape Accused
BJP Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has leveled serious accusations against the Congress party and the opposition INDIA bloc, alleging they support individuals accused of rape in the country. Bhandari's comments came in response to Congress questioning the recent 'encounter' killing of a suspect in the Badlapur sexual assault case involving two minor girls.

In an interview with ANI, Bhandari stated, 'Every leader of the Congress party and INDI alliance stands in support of the rape accused. In the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder incident, the Mamata Banerjee government was trying to protect the accused. Akhilesh Yadav protected the accused Moeed Khan in the Ayodhya gangrape case. Rahul Gandhi described the RG Kar incident as a distraction.' Bhandari added that the Congress's response to the Badlapur incident demonstrates their preference for vote bank politics over women's safety.

The alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls in Badlapur had provoked widespread outrage. Although the police arrested the school's attendant linked to the crime, the accused died in a retaliatory police shooting after stealing a firearm. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed this incident relieved locals but sparked mourning within the INDIA bloc. Several leaders have since called for a judicial probe into the encounter, questioning the state's handling of the case, and criticizing the perceived delay in justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024