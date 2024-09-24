BJP Accuses Congress and INDIA Bloc of Supporting Rape Accused

BJP Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has leveled serious accusations against the Congress party and the opposition INDIA bloc, alleging they support individuals accused of rape in the country. Bhandari's comments came in response to Congress questioning the recent 'encounter' killing of a suspect in the Badlapur sexual assault case involving two minor girls.

In an interview with ANI, Bhandari stated, 'Every leader of the Congress party and INDI alliance stands in support of the rape accused. In the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder incident, the Mamata Banerjee government was trying to protect the accused. Akhilesh Yadav protected the accused Moeed Khan in the Ayodhya gangrape case. Rahul Gandhi described the RG Kar incident as a distraction.' Bhandari added that the Congress's response to the Badlapur incident demonstrates their preference for vote bank politics over women's safety.

The alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls in Badlapur had provoked widespread outrage. Although the police arrested the school's attendant linked to the crime, the accused died in a retaliatory police shooting after stealing a firearm. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed this incident relieved locals but sparked mourning within the INDIA bloc. Several leaders have since called for a judicial probe into the encounter, questioning the state's handling of the case, and criticizing the perceived delay in justice.

