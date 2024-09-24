Left Menu

BJP Demands Siddaramaiah's Resignation Over Alleged MUDA Site Allotment Scam

The BJP has called for the immediate resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to allow an independent probe into an alleged site allotment scam by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). This demand follows the Karnataka High Court's dismissal of Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the governor's approval of an investigation against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:16 IST
The BJP on Tuesday demanded that Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka chief minister, should immediately resign to make way for a free and independent probe into the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam.

This demand came after the Karnataka High Court dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval of an investigation into the case.

'The high court has validated the action of the governor. The BJP demands that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tender his resignation and make way for a free and independent investigation into the allegations of shameful corruption,' senior party leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated at a press conference.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it has been alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife, B M Parvathi, in a high-value area in Mysuru, contrary to the actual location of her land that had been 'acquired' by the MUDA.

Chandrasekhar accused the Congress of making fake promises to gain power and engage in corrupt practices. 'Siddaramaiah is continuing the tradition of the Congress under Rahul Gandhi: making false promises in the name of the poor while enriching themselves,' the senior BJP leader remarked.

He further alleged numerous instances of public money being looted since Siddaramaiah's tenure began, mentioning a land allocation scam involving a trust run by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's family. 'There is not one Congress leader in Karnataka today who is not involved in some land scam or the other,' Chandrasekhar added.

