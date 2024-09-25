Delhi Congress Criticizes Atishi for Comparing Kejriwal to Lord Ram

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav strongly criticized Chief Minister Atishi for comparing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal to Lord Ram, labeling Delhi as 'Ram Bharose'. Yadav emphasized that the city is struggling with severe water shortages, waterlogging, and increasing electricity fares.

Addressing ANI, Yadav stated, "I heavily object to a corrupt man who is often in jail, being compared to Lord Ram. Delhi is now 'Ram bharose'. AAP is exposed. During the summers, Delhi faces water shortages. During monsoons, the city suffers from severe waterlogging. The electricity billing rate has surged from Rs 5 to Rs 10. Ill-treated water is being supplied across Delhi," he added.

Continuing his attack on AAP, Yadav said there are "no expectations" from CM Atishi or her council of ministers, as she has portrayed herself as a "dummy candidate". "This portrayal has hurt many women who hoped for stronger female leadership. Yet, daily rape cases persist, and there are no expectations from this government," he said.

Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister on September 22, with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal naming her as his successor. In an emotional gesture, she placed an empty chair next to hers, symbolizing Kejriwal's presence. "This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. Today I took charge as the CM of Delhi. I have the same pain in my heart as Bharat ji had. Just like Bharat ji worked by keeping Lord Shri Ram's sandals, I will take charge as CM for the next four months," she remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)