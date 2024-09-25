Left Menu

France's Economic Challenge: Achieving a 3% Deficit in Five Years

Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau stated that reducing France's deficit to 3% of GDP in three years is unrealistic, suggesting a five-year timeline instead. With a 2024 budget deficit expected at 5.1%, the government faces tough decisions, including potential tax hikes and spending cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:42 IST
France's Economic Challenge: Achieving a 3% Deficit in Five Years
GDP Growth Forecast

Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau indicated that lowering France's deficit to 3% of GDP within three years is unrealistic but achievable within a five-year timeframe.

'Three years is not realistic, not economically or with regards to growth. But to do it in five years is possible,' said Villeroy, also a European Central Bank policymaker, on France 2 TV. Earlier, Finance Minister Antoine Armand highlighted that the country’s budget deficit is historically high, with a 2024 projection of 5.1% of GDP, surpassing the EU's 3% limit.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier is considering tax increases on the wealthy and corporations to manage the deficit. Spending cuts are also anticipated, measures that Villeroy supports. Navigating the 2025 budget through a divided parliament will be an early challenge for the new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024