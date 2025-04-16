Left Menu

L&T Finance Launches Feature-Rich Website for Seamless User Experience

L&T Finance Ltd. introduces a new corporate website that offers enhanced user experience with its intuitive design and customer-centric functionalities. The site supports seamless navigation across LTF's services and features sustainability initiatives and an Investor Hub. Enhanced security measures ensure data safety, highlighting LTF’s commitment to technological innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:02 IST
L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), a prominent Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in India, has launched an upgraded corporate website that is accessible on both web and mobile. The new design prioritizes a customer-first approach, offering an intuitive layout and easy navigation through the Company's wide array of products in the Urban, Rural, and SME sectors.

According to Mr. Ramesh Aithal, Chief Digital Officer at LTF, the website's launch represents a significant stride in fulfilling the Company's Lakshya goals and advancing its position as a digital-first lender. The website boasts enhanced functionality, including corporate social responsibility pages and an Investor Hub section providing real-time updates.

For the first time, utilities such as a Credit Score Check and Income Tax Returns filing are available, with additional features slated for release soon. Personalized dashboards offer users tailored insights, while advanced encryption ensures user data is secure. LTF continues to invest in digital solutions to elevate the customer experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

