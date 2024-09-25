Modi's Fiery Rebuke to Congress Ahead of Haryana Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering critique of the Congress party on Wednesday, arguing that their governance would destabilize Haryana.

Speaking at a poll rally in Gohana ahead of the October 5 Assembly elections, Modi warned voters that electing Congress would jeopardize Haryana's stability and development.

Asserting growing support for the BJP, he highlighted Haryana's ascent in industry and agriculture under BJP rule, noting global corporate interest in India and benefits for poor, farmers, and Dalits.

(With inputs from agencies.)