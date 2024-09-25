Left Menu

Modi's Fiery Rebuke to Congress Ahead of Haryana Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party, claiming that if it comes to power, it will destabilize Haryana. He emphasized that BJP's governance has led to significant industrial and agricultural growth in the state, attracting global companies and benefiting marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering critique of the Congress party on Wednesday, arguing that their governance would destabilize Haryana.

Speaking at a poll rally in Gohana ahead of the October 5 Assembly elections, Modi warned voters that electing Congress would jeopardize Haryana's stability and development.

Asserting growing support for the BJP, he highlighted Haryana's ascent in industry and agriculture under BJP rule, noting global corporate interest in India and benefits for poor, farmers, and Dalits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

