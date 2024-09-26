Putin's New Nuclear Doctrine: A Rethink Amid Rising Tensions

President Vladimir Putin warned Western nations on Wednesday that Russia might deploy nuclear weapons if struck by conventional missiles, signaling a shift in Moscow's official nuclear doctrine. The Kremlin's new stance is a response to ongoing debates in the U.S. and Britain about authorizing Ukraine to use Western missiles against Russia.

During a Security Council meeting, Putin, 71, emphasized that the geopolitical landscape has evolved, posing new threats to Russia. He highlighted a critical change: any aggression against Russia by non-nuclear states, but backed by nuclear powers, would be regarded as a joint attack. This adjustment comes with explicit conditions for Russia's transition to nuclear weapon use, including massive missile or drone launches against it.

Putin also stated that Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons if either it or Belarus faces aggression. Russia's nuclear doctrine, established in 2020, already allows for nuclear response to existential threats. The doctrine now reflects a broader scope of threats, covering allied Belarus and treating conventional attacks supported by nuclear states as joint offensives.

