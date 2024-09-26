Left Menu

Senate Confirms New US Army Pacific Commander After Tuberville Drops Hold

The Senate confirmed Lt Gen Ronald Clark as the new commander of US Army forces in the Pacific, following Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville's decision to drop his objections. Tuberville had blocked the nomination for months over communication concerns when Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized. The nomination proceeded after a Pentagon meeting.

  • Country:
  • United States

The Senate has confirmed Lt Gen Ronald Clark as the new commander of US Army forces in the Pacific. This confirmation took place after Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville dropped his objections and allowed the vote on the nomination to proceed.

Senator Tuberville had blocked Clark's nomination for several months stemming from concerns that the top military aide to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did not immediately inform President Joe Biden when Austin was hospitalized earlier this year due to cancer treatment complications.

Following a meeting with Clark and discussions with Pentagon officials, Tuberville decided to lift his hold on the nomination. Despite his initial demand for an inspector general report review, Tuberville felt reassured by Clark's explanations and the information shared by other Pentagon officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

