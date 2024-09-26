Kamala Harris Unveils Economic Plan Targeting Middle-Class Growth

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris outlined her economic plan on Wednesday, promising to offer tax credits to domestic manufacturers and invest in key future sectors. Speaking in Pennsylvania, she emphasized her commitment to boosting the U.S. middle class through tax incentives and expanding union jobs, targeting industries like bio-manufacturing, aerospace, artificial intelligence, and clean energy.

Harris highlighted her modest upbringing and presented her vision as fundamentally different from that of her Republican opponent Donald Trump. She criticized Trump for prioritizing the wealthy and pledged to work with private sector entrepreneurs, maintaining her stance as a pragmatic capitalist who believes in free and fair markets.

Recent polling data indicates that economic issues remain voters' top concern. Harris has managed to narrow Trump's lead on economic issues ahead of the upcoming election. In contrast, Trump, while criticizing Harris for not acting sooner, proposed tariffs on foreign-made goods. Harris's strategy focuses on incentivizing businesses to keep operations domestic.

(With inputs from agencies.)