Trump Skips Zelenskiy Meeting Amid Growing Tensions
Donald Trump will not meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the latter's U.S. trip, despite previous indications of a meeting. Sources cite various political maneuvers and campaign strategies as reasons for the unlikely encounter. Additionally, Trump has criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine, further straining relations with Zelenskiy.
Donald Trump will not meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his trip to the United States, despite earlier suggestions of a potential meeting, according to sources close to the former president's schedule.
Trump had hinted at a possible meeting during a campaign stop in New York, but plans changed following Zelenskiy's visit to a munitions factory in Pennsylvania alongside the state's Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The Trump campaign considered the factory visit a political move, which lowered the chances of a meeting.
Political tensions are high as both Trump and Zelenskiy navigate their respective campaigns. Trump has been vocal in criticizing U.S. aid to Ukraine, labeling it a misuse of funds. Furthermore, Trump and his allies advise against foreign meetings during the tight race leading up to November's election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
