Trump Skips Zelenskiy Meeting Amid Growing Tensions

Donald Trump will not meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the latter's U.S. trip, despite previous indications of a meeting. Sources cite various political maneuvers and campaign strategies as reasons for the unlikely encounter. Additionally, Trump has criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine, further straining relations with Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 02:29 IST
Trump Skips Zelenskiy Meeting Amid Growing Tensions
Donald Trump will not meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his trip to the United States, despite earlier suggestions of a potential meeting, according to sources close to the former president's schedule.

Trump had hinted at a possible meeting during a campaign stop in New York, but plans changed following Zelenskiy's visit to a munitions factory in Pennsylvania alongside the state's Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The Trump campaign considered the factory visit a political move, which lowered the chances of a meeting.

Political tensions are high as both Trump and Zelenskiy navigate their respective campaigns. Trump has been vocal in criticizing U.S. aid to Ukraine, labeling it a misuse of funds. Furthermore, Trump and his allies advise against foreign meetings during the tight race leading up to November's election.

